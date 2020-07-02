Two Jayhawks Named WGCA All-American Scholars

CORA SPRINGS, Fla. – The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars were announced Monday by the organization and two Jayhawk golfers, Aristelle Acuff and Abby Glynn, were among the 1,401 honored. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.

With the honor, Acuff and Glynn became the 34th and 35th golfers in Jayhawk program history, respectively, to earn WGCA All-American Scholar honors, now including 30 during O’Neil’s tenure at Kansas.

A junior business major, Acuff competed in five events prior to the shortened 2019-20 season. She made her debut at the Sunflower Invitational (Sept. 15-16) where she placed 39th. She finished 42nd at the Gator Invitational (Mar. 7-8) and was the second-highest Kansas finisher at the event.

Glynn is a pre-med/biochemistry major. As a sophomore, she competed in five events, three times as an individual. She made her debut at the Sunflower Invitational (Sept. 15-16) where she placed in a tie for 47th. At the Moon Golf Invitational (Feb. 17-18) she tied for 52nd.

The duo also graced the Big 12 Commissioner’s and Athletic Director’s Honor Rolls and helped contribute to a team-best spring grade-point average (GPA) of 3.76 and an overall team record GPA of 3.52.