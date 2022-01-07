Two Kansas Programs Set GPA Records During 2021 Fall Semester

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics student-athletes recorded a combined 3.23 department grade-point average during the 2021 fall semester, with women’s basketball and men’s cross country each setting new team records. The women’s volleyball team recorded a 3.76 GPA for the fall semester to lead all KU sports programs. In addition to the overall department and team success, 86 student-athletes recorded a 4.00 GPA during the fall semester, and 256 tallied a 3.00-3.99 GPA.

“Our student-athletes continue to demonstrate their commitment to excellence in the classroom,” said Director of Athletics Travis Goff. “We are proud of their collective fall GPA and thankful for the support from our outstanding academic support staff. Congratulations are also in order for our women’s basketball and men’s cross country programs for raising the bar and setting new GPA records.”

Sport GPA Baseball 2.98 Men's Basketball 3.24 Women's Basketball 3.44* Football 2.87 Men's Golf 3.36 Women's Golf 3.69 Rowing 3.36 Softball 3.11 Soccer 3.32 Swimming & Diving 3.70 Tennis 3.26 Men's Track & Field 3.18 Men's Cross Country 3.48* Women's Track & Field 3.45 Women's Cross Country 3.50 Volleyball 3.76 All Sports Combined 3.23

*Indicates Team Record