⚾ Ulane Named Preseason NCBWA Second Team All-American

NCBWA Preseason All-America Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas right-handed pitcher Jonah Ulane has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-America second team, the organization announced Tuesday.

Ulane recorded 11 saves a year ago, while owning a 3-0 record with a 1.44 ERA, .139 batting average against and 29 strikeouts in 25.0 innings pitched over 22 appearances. His 11 saves were tied for the sixth-most in a single-season in KU history, tied for 12th nationally and ranked second in the Big 12. He was named All-Big 12 honorable mention for the 2021 season.

The Omaha, Nebraska, native is returning for his fifth season and final year of eligibility. Ulane enters the 2022 campaign as a captain, and is looking to again anchor the back end of the bullpen. He will have the opportunity to move into the top three for all-time saves in KU history. Ulane currently ranks fourth with 22 saves, trailing only Stephen Villines (40), Don Czyz (31) and Paul Smyth (27).

Ulane has also been impressive in the classroom, earning a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-District VII team in 2021. He was also named the KU male recipient of the Dr. Robert Fredrick Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year for 2020-21, in addition to earning the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award in 2020. He has also been selected to the Academic All-Big 12 first team each of the last three years.

Ulane and the Jayhawks are scheduled to open the season against Illinois on Feb. 18 in Corpus Christi, Texas, at Whataburger Field.