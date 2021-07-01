⚾ Ulane Selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District VII Baseball Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas closer Jonah Ulane was selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District VII Team for baseball as announced by the organization Thursday.

Ulane appeared in 22 games this season, finishing with a 3-0 record and 11 saves. His 11 saves were second best in the Big 12 during the 2021 campaign. He finished with a 1.44 ERA in 25.0 innings pitched with 29 strikeouts. Ulane only allowed 11 hits and four earned runs all season.

He was named the 2020 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award recipient and was Kansas’ male recipient of the 2020-21 Dr. Robert Fredrick Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year. The Omaha native also was the Jayhawk’s 2020-21 Big 12 Sportsman of the Year nominee.

Ulane is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 selection and graduated in May with a master’s in business administration. He posted a 4.00 GPA during the academic year.

Ulane is the first CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree since Matt McLaughlin in 2017. He is one of 10 Jayhawks to be selected to the all-district team.

First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in late July.

The CoSIDA Academic All-District teams are divided into geographic districts across the United States and Canada.