⚾ Ulane Selected to NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas right-handed pitcher Jonah Ulane was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year preseason watch list, the association announced on Thursday.

Ulane is entering his final year of eligibility in 2022. Last season, Ulane went 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA and recorded a team-high 11 saves in 25.0 innings pitched over 22 appearances. Opponents only hit .139 against him.

Ulane currently ranks fourth on the all-time saves list at KU. He is one of 66 pitchers named to the preseason watch list. The award is given to the nation’s top reliever.

Kansas opens its season on Friday in Corpus Christi, Texas, against Illinois at Whataburger Field. The three-game series will be broadcast on BTN+ and the Jayhawk Sports Network.