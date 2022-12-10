🏀 Unbeaten Jayhawks Host Wichita State on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – An in-state battle is set for Sunday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse as the Kansas Jayhawks put their unbeaten record on the line against Wichita State.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Brian Hanni and Jill Dorsey-Hall on the call. Jayhawk fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

The Jayhawks improved to 8-0 on the year with a dominating, 77-50 victory at #12 Arizona on Thursday evening. The 27-point margin of victory tied the program record for the largest win over a ranked opponent and it was KU’s first win over a ranked team on the road since 2013. Kansas is now one of 13 remaining unbeaten programs in Division I Women’s Basketball and the lone team from the Big 12 Conference with an unblemished record.

KU is 8-0 for the second time under head coach Brandon Schneider and the first time since the 2019-20 season, when the Jayhawks started 11-0. The Jayhawks are currently receiving votes in both national polls, coming in at No. 26 in the Associated Press Top 25. A win over Wichita State would almost assure the Jayhawks return to the AP Poll for the first time since the week of January 14, 2013.

Wichita State is 8-1 on the year following a 77-74 victory at Saint Louis on Thursday night. The Shockers have won seven straight games following their lone defeat of the season, a 72-67 setback at Omaha on November 12. WSU has five players scoring better than 10 points per game and outscores its opponents by an average of 9.3 points per game.

Sunday’s contest will be the 40th all-time meeting between Kansas and Wichita State. After not playing since 2011, the series resumed last season in Wichita, with KU earning a 68-55 victory on December 21, 2021. Kansas leads the all-time series 32-7, which includes a 19-0 record over the Shockers in Lawrence.

Tickets

Single-game and season tickets for the 2022-23 Kansas Women’s Basketball season are on-sale now. For as low as $80, fans can lock in seats for the year, with single-game tickets ranging from $8-$15. To purchase today, visit KUAthletics.com or call 800-34-HAWKS.

Up Next

Kansas plays its final non-conference home game of the season on Friday, Dec. 16, as Tulsa comes to Allen Fieldhouse. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. CT and be broadcast on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+.