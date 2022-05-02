⚾️ Upshaw Named Co-Big 12 Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw was named co-Big 12 Player of the Week and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Upshaw is the first Jayhawk this season to win a weekly award.

Upshaw hit .500/.542/1.000 (11-for-22), with five doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs, four runs scored and two walks in five games last week. He had at least two hits in all five games and at least one RBI in every contest. Seven of his 11 hits were extra-base hits.

For the week, he led the Big 12 in hits (11) and total bases (22), tied for the most doubles (5), ranked second in batting average (.500) and third in RBIs (9). Upshaw raised his batting average from .273 at the beginning of the week to .307 at the end of the week.

This season, Upshaw is batting .307/.362/.548 (46-for-150) with 10 doubles, two triples, a team-high nine home runs, 33 RBIs and 24 runs scored in 42 appearances (41 starts).

Upshaw is the first KU player to ever receive both player of the week and newcomer of the week honors in the same week. He shared the player of the week award with Oklahoma State’s Nolan McLean.