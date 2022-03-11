🎾 Visiting Kansas Falls to No. 3 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – The 24th-ranked Kansas Tennis team fell to No. 3 Oklahoma in its Big 12 opener on Friday night at the Headington Family Tennis Center.

The Jayhawks lost the doubles point with loses on Court 1 with Maria Titova and Malkia Ngounoue falling to No. 4 Carmen Corley and Ivana Corley 4-6. Raphaelle Lacasse and Julia Deming also lost a tight one, 4-6. Sonia Smagina and Carmen Roxana Manu were unable to finish their match against No. 68 Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth, with the final score being 4-5.

In singles play, Mariana Manyoma Velasquez started strong, but fell short, losing to Emma Staker 4-6, 5-7 on Court 6. Raphaelle Lacasse lost to Anchisa Chanta 2-6, 5-7 on Court 4, giving Oklahoma a 3-0 lead.

Carmen Roxana Manu would fight back for Kansas, winning her match 7-6, 6-4 on Court 5, and earning the first point for the Jayhawks, to make it 3-1, in favor of the Sooners.

Sonia Smagina would fall on Court 3 to No. 36 Carmen Corley with scores of 4-6, 2-6. Shortly after, No. 124 Ngounoue would lose to No. 44 Ivana Corley 6-7, 5-7. No. 59 Titova also fell to No. 17 Sleeth 6-4, 1-6, 9-11 to make the final score 1-6.

Up Next

The Jayhawks will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to play Oklahoma State on March 13th at 1:00 p.m. CT.

Singles Results

#17 Sleeth def #59 Titova (KU) 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (11-9)

#44 I. Corley def #124 Ngounoue (KU) 7-6 (7-3), 7-5

#36 C. Corley def Smagina (KU) 6-4, 6-2

Chanta def Lacasse (KU) 6-2, 7-5

Manu (KU) def Pisareva 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

Staker def Velasquez (KU) 6-4, 7-5

Doubles Results

#4 C. Corley / I. Corley def Ngounoue / Titova (KU) 6-4

Smagina / Manu (KU) vs. #68 Pisareva / Sleeth 5-4 (DNF)

Chanta / Staker def Lacasse / Deming (KU) 6-4