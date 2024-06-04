⚾️ Voegele Invited to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp

DURHAM, N.C. – Big 12 Freshman of the Year Dominic Voegele has received an invitation to the 2024 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp, the organization announced.

Voegele, a 2023 MLB Draft pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks, elected to come to Kansas instead of signing a professional contract. The Columbia, Illinois, native had a huge freshman season for the Jayhawks. The right-handed pitcher went 7-2 with a 3.89 ERA in 81.0 innings pitched. He recorded 80 strikeouts compared to only 29 walks in 2024.

The true freshman tossed eight quality starts and allowed three earned runs or less in 12 of his 15 starts. He finished the regular season tied for third in the Big 12 in wins (7), tied for fifth in ERA (3.32), seventh in opponent batting average (.228) and tied for seventh in strikeouts (74).

In addition to being named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Voegele was also an All-Big 12 Second Team honoree and selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. Kansas has been the home to the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Shojinaga was the Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Year in 2023 and now Voegele in 2024. Kansas never had a player win Big 12 Freshman of the Year prior to Shojinaga last season and Shojinaga was also invited to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp a year ago.

Voegele is one of 56 college players who will earn an invite to participate in training camp, which features premier non-draft eligible college players.

The training camp invitees will compete in a Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, on June 26-27. USA Baseball will then name the 2024 Collegiate National Team International Friendship Series and Summer League Tour rosters on June 29, following the conclusion of training camp.

The group will represent the United States in an International Friendship Series against Chinese Taipei from June 29-July 3 and a Summer League Tour against select teams from the Appalachian League and the Coastal Plain League from June 29-July 2. The International Friendship series will play five games at various venues across North Carolina, including Cary, Fayetteville, Greensboro, and Kannapolis, while the Summer League Tour will have four games that take place in Cary, Pulaski, Virginia, and Johnson City, Tennessee.