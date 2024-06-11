⚾️ Voegele Named 2024 First Team Freshman All-American

LYNCHBURG, Va. – True freshman pitcher Dominic Voegele was voted to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Freshman All-America First Team, the organization announced on Monday.

Voegele is the first Kansas player to ever be named a First Team Freshman All-American by NCBWA.

Voegele, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, an All-Big 12 Second Team selection, a Big 12 All-Freshman Team honoree and an USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp invitee, had one of the best freshman seasons by a Kansas pitcher in program history. He finished his rookie campaign with a 7-2 record and a 3.89 ERA in 81.0 innings pitched.

The freshman righty threw eight quality starts and recorded 80 strikeouts compared to only 29 strikeouts. Voegele allowed three earned runs or less in 12 of his 15 starts. He finished the regular season tied for third in the Big 12 in wins (7), tied for fifth in ERA (3.32), seventh in opponent batting average (.228) and tied for seventh in innings pitched (76.0).

The Columbia, Illinois, native was picked in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, but decided to attend Kansas instead of signing a professional contract.

Voegele is the ninth Kansas player in program history to receive freshman All-American honors. He joins Kodey Shojinaga (2023), James Cosentino (2017), Devin Foyle (2016), Stephen Villines (2014), Wally Marciel (2007), John Nelson (1998 honorable mention), Clint Wyrick (1998 honorable mention) and Jamie Splittorf (1993).