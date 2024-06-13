⚾️ Voegele Receives Second Team Freshman All-American Honor

LAWRENCE, Kan. – True freshman Dominic Voegele received another national honor as he was named a Second Team Freshman All-American by Perfect Game on Tuesday. Voegele is the first Jayhawk in program history to receive a freshman All-American honor from Perfect Game.

Earlier this week, Voegele was voted as a First Team Freshman All-American by NCBWA. Voegele was the ninth Kansas player in program history to receive freshman All-American honors and is now the first in school history to receive the freshman accolade from multiple entities.

He has also been named Big 12 Freshman of the Year, an All-Big 12 Second Team selection, a Big 12 All-Freshman Team honoree and has been invited to training camp for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Voegele finished his rookie season with a 7-2 record and a 3.89 ERA in 81.0 innings pitched. The Columbia, Illinois, native tossed eight quality starts and recorded 80 strikeouts compared to only 29 walks. He finished the regular season tied for third in the Big 12 in wins (7), tied for fifth in ERA (3.32), seventh in opponent batting average (.228) and tied for seventh in innings pitched (76.0).

Voegele was drafted out of high school by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft, but he elected to come play at Kansas rather than sign a professional contract.

Kodey Shojinaga (2023), James Cosentino (2017), Devin Foyle (2016), Stephen Villines (2014), Wally Marciel (2007), John Nelson (1998 honorable mention), Clint Wyrick (1998 honorable mention) and Jamie Splittorf (1993) are the other Jayhawks that have received freshman All-American honors.