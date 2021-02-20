🏐 Volleyball Adds Match Against Xavier

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball announced an addition to its 2021 spring schedule, adding Xavier for a single match Friday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

The Jayhawks previously announced a seven-match spring slate with four home matches, starting March 5 against Texas State in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

Kansas holds a 3-1 advantage over Xavier and have a three-match winning streak. The Jayhawks last played the Musketeers in 2016, earning a five-set victory.

All home matches for the 2021 spring season will be exclusive to family members of volleyball student-athletes, coaches and volleyball staff. While tickets will not be available to the general public, all Jayhawk fans are encouraged to follow Kansas volleyball through the official Kansas Jayhawks app, KUAthletics.com and social media for updates and behind-the-scenes coverage.