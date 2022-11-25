🏐 Volleyball Drops Final Regular Season Match at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks dropped their final regular season match of the season on Friday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena, falling to the Texas Tech Red Raiders 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-23).

Texas Tech closes out the season with a 16-13 (5-11 Big 12) mark while Kansas finishes the regular season 18-10 (8-8 Big 12) with an eye now on the NCAA Tournament.

Graduate transfer Lauren Dooley led the Kansas offense with seven kills, hitting .636. Super-senior Anezka Szabo had six kills.

Freshman Katie Dalton tallied 17 digs, while junior Kennedy Farris had nine. Super-senior Rachel Langs recorded three total blocks.

Set One

Szabo began the first set with a kill to take an early lead 1-0. The Red Raiders were able to come back and take the score from the Jayhawks after a 4-0 run, 4-1. Szabo was able to halt Texas Tech’s run to bring the ball back to Kansas at 5-2.

Langs brought Kansas within two after tallying a kill of her own, making it 6-4. The Red Raiders continued the momentum with a 3-0 run before Langs shut down Texas Tech’s defense with another kill, which made the score 9-5.

Szabo tipped the ball past Texas Tech for a Kansas kill, making it 12-10. At the media timeout, Texas Tech led the way 15-10.

Texas Tech was able to pull away following a 7-1 run, and increased its lead to 19-11. An error by the Red Raiders brought the ball back to KU’s side at 19-12. Redshirt freshman Bryn McGehe had Kansas’ first ace of the match getting the Jayhawks within six at 19-13.

In the end, Texas Tech claimed set one 25-15.

Set Two

TTU kicked off set two with an advantage 2-0. A kill by sophomore Caroline Bien and a block solo by Langs tied up set two at three apiece. An attack error by Texas Tech was challenged by the Red Raiders, but remained with Kansas at 4-3.

Back-to-back KU blocks allowed the Jayhawks to continue the lead 6-4. TTU was able to go on a 5-0 run to regain the lead 11-8 before Kansas called for a timeout. Dooley had her second kill of the match to stop Texas Tech from continuing the scoring run and making the score 12-9.

The scoring runs remained for the Red Raiders as Texas Tech went on a 5-1 run to advance to 17-10. A service error by TTU brought the Jayhawks to 18-11 with Dalton serving. A surprise kill by sophomore Camryn Turner kept Kansas in the game, 18-12.

Sophomore London Davis pushed a kill down the line for Kansas to slowly close the gap, 18-13, putting KU on a 3-0 run.

TTU kept the lead at 22-13. An attack error allowed for Kansas to serve again at 22-14. Shortly after, the Red Raiders closed out set two 25-16.

Set Three

Set Three took off with a kill by Dooley, making it 1-0. TTU was able to respond with a kill of their own, 1-1.

The Red Raiders had the lead, but excellent communication by the Jayhawk offense allowed for Szabo to tie the score 2-2. Back-to-back errors by Kansas gave Texas Tech the lead, 4-3. It wasn’t until kills by both Langs and Turner tied up set three 5-5.

Dooley took a swing and recorded a kill to tie Kansas 8-8 with the Red Raiders. It didn’t take long to TTU to pull away from the Jayhawks at 12-9, forcing a timeout by KU.

Szabo earned another kill to put Kansas at 13-10 with Texas Tech. An attack error by TTU and a kill by Dooley and Bien allowed Kansas to advance to within one point, 15-14.

Three errors in a row by Texas Tech tied the score at 17 all. Dooley and freshman Rhian Swanson had a kill apiece while Szabo tallied a block solo to tie up the match at 20, requiring Texas Tech to ask for a timeout.

An ace by junior libero Kennedy Farris put KU ahead 22-21. TTU tied the score again, but a bad set allowed Kansas to lead 23-22.

The lead was short lived as the Texas Tech Red Raiders were victorious 25-23.

Up Next

The Selection Show for the 2022 NCAA Tournament is Sunday, November 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The show will be broadcast on ESPNU. First and second round games are December 1-2 or 2-3. Regional games are December 8 and 10 followed by semifinals on December 15. The national championship match is December 17 and will be televised on ESPNU.