🏐 Volleyball Returns to Horejsi for TCU Match

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 12-5 (2-3 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will return to Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena to take on the 8-8 (3-2 Big 12) TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday (October 12) at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can also watch the match on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Quick Hits

Ray Bechard, who is currently in his 25th season as the head coach of the Jayhawks, has a career record of 17-4 against the Horned Frogs.

The Jayhawks are on a four-match winning streak against TCU with the last meeting on November 20, 2021 in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Kansas defeated TCU 3-1. Kansas recorded 52 kills and held TCU to .000 hitting in sets one and three. KU hit over .275 in three of four sets.

Sophomore Camryn Turner is leading the Big 12 Conference in digs per set, averaging 2.84 digs.

Super-senior Rachel Langs is in the nation’s top 100 in hitting percentage and blocks per set. In hitting percentage, Langs is hitting .363 and is ranked 60th while also being in 61st for blocks per set, averaging 1.20 blocks.

Sophomore Caroline Bien recorded her 500th career kill on Friday (October 7) against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa.

Side-by-Side Comparison

Kansas is currently sitting with a 12-5 record while TCU is 8-8.

The Jayhawks are averaging 1.29 aces per set, while the Horned Frogs are averaging 1.16.

KU leads 14.06 digs per set to TCU’s 12.22.

In blocks per set, Kansas is sitting at 2.74 with TCU with 2.27.

Kansas is ahead of the Horned Frogs 16.97-16.51 in points per set.

During the 2022-23 campaign, the Jayhawks have played in 62 sets, while TCU has played in 63 sets.

Series History

The Jayhawks first saw action against the TCU Horned Frogs in 1999 with Kansas edging TCU 3-2. Kansas leads the all-time record 17-4. KU and TCU last met on November 20, 2021 where the Jayhawks defeated the Horned Frogs 3-1. Senior Jenny Mosser led Kansas with 14 kills for the match, while freshman Caroline Bien had 12 kills. Freshman Camryn Turner paced KU with 38 assists and 20 digs to go along with six kills. Senior Rachel Langs added eight total blocks, while junior Kennedy Farris recorded 15 digs for the match. As a team, KU outhit TCU .220 to .060 and recorded 21 team blocks to TCU’s eight.

KU Leaderboard

Sophomore Camryn Turner has tallied nine double-doubles in 17 matches. Turner had double-doubles against LMU (8/27), Army (9/2), UConn (9/3), Kansas City (9/7), Lipscomb (9/15), Omaha (9/17), Kansas State (9/24), Baylor (10/1) and Iowa State (10/7).

Turner is currently sitting at 573 assists.

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady is leading the Jayhawks with 170 kills, while sophomore Caroline Bien is in second with 166. Graduate transfer Lauren Dooley has recorded 103 kills for Kansas.

Super-senior Rachel Langs has 41 blocks on the season.

Up Next

The Jayhawks will play the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday (October 15) at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena with the match beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.