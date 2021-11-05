🏐 Volleyball Upended 3-1 by Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – After winning the first set in extra points, Kansas was downed in the next three as West Virginia handed the Jayhawks a 3-1 defeat on Friday, Nov. 5, at WVU Coliseum.

Kansas falls to 12-11 on the year and 4-8 in Big 12 play after the defeat, which occurred by scores of 29-27, 13-25, 20-25, 15-25.

The Jayhawks were strong in the early going, hitting .302 with 17 kills in the first set, but still needed extra points to get the win. The set featured 11 ties and six lead changes, but none more important than the final one, which saw KU erase a 27-26 deficit with three straight points and take the set 29-27.

Kansas would grab an early lead in each of the next two sets, only to be overtaken by the Mountaineers. WVU was on fire offensively with at least 14 kills in each set and they hit .355 in the second set and put down 16 kills without an error in the fourth for an attacking percentage of .444. The Jayhawks were unable to find such rhythm offensively and they finished hitting .145 for the match with 49 kills and 24 errors.

WVU scored the first five points of the fourth set and never relinquished the lead, despite KU getting within one point on two occasions. The Mountaineers scored eight of the final 11 points to put the match away at 12-15 in the fourth.

The Jayhawks were led by Caroline Crawford, who finished with 12 kills, seven digs and one block, while Caroline Bien joined her in double figures with 11 kills and 11 digs. Rachel Langs chipped in eight kills and Jenny Mosser had seven kills and 10 digs. Camryn Turner led the team with a career-high 41 assists and 14 digs.

Kansas has the next week off and they will return to the court on Nov. 19-20 against TCU, which will be the final two home games of the season.