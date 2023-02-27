Open Search
Baseball

📸 Baseball vs Oakland Game Four

Kansas Jayhawks
CLEBURNE, TX - February 27, 2023 right handed pitcher Kolby Dougan #34 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game four of the Kansas vs Oakland series in Cleburne, Texas Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CLEBURNE, TX - February 27, 2023 outfielder Janson Reeder #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game four of the Kansas vs Oakland series in Cleburne, Texas Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CLEBURNE, TX - February 27, 2023 catcher Jake English #21 of the Kansas Jayhawks infielder/outfielder Luke Leto #9 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game four of the Kansas vs Oakland series in Cleburne, Texas Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CLEBURNE, TX - February 27, 2023 left handed pitcher Stone Hewlett #39 of the Kansas Jayhawks of the Kansas Jayhawks during game four of the Kansas vs Oakland series in Cleburne, Texas Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CLEBURNE, TX - February 27, 2023 outfielder Mike Koszewski #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game four of the Kansas vs Oakland series in Cleburne, Texas Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CLEBURNE, TX - February 27, 2023 catcher Jake English #21 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game four of the Kansas vs Oakland series in Cleburne, Texas Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CLEBURNE, TX - February 26, 2023 right handed pitcher Thaniel Trumper #15 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game four of the Kansas vs Oakland series in Cleburne, Texas Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CLEBURNE, TX - February 26, 2023 infielder Michael Brooks #6 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game four of the Kansas vs Oakland series in Cleburne, Texas Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CLEBURNE, TX - February 26, 2023 outfielder Chase Jans #42 of the Kansas Jayhawks outfielder Jackson Kline #26 of the Kansas Jayhawks infielder Zac Cox #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks catcher Cole Elvis #25 of the Kansas Jayhawks infielder Jackson Cobb #8 of the Kansas Jayhawks right handed pitcher Parker Grant #31 of the Kansas Jayhawks infielder/outfielder Tyler Gerety #5 of the Kansas Jayhawks catcher/infielder Kodak Shojinaga #18 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game four of the Kansas vs Oakland series in Cleburne, Texas Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
CLEBURNE, TX - February 26, 2023 left handed pitcher Ethan Bradford #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game four of the Kansas vs Oakland series in Cleburne, Texas Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Powered by WMT Digital