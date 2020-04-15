👟 Watch the 2019 Kansas Relays on FloTrack

LAWRENCE, Kan. — With the 2020 Kansas Relays originally scheduled for this week, FloTrack will feature the 2019 Kansas Relays exclusively on FloTrack.com, with exclusive video coverage and highlights available here.

The Kansas Relays, which have been run since 1923, were originally scheduled to take place on April 15-18 at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kansas. Due to COVID-19, the Kansas Relays were canceled.

Each year, the Kansas Relays welcomes some of the top high school, collegiate and professional talent to Rock Chalk Park. Re-live last year’s action on FloTrack and by following @KUTrack on social media.