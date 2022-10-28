⚽️ Watts Named Big 12 Freshman of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas freshman forward Lexi Watts was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Friday. Watts has now won the award twice this season.

On Thursday night against Iowa State, Watts scored both goals in a 2-0 victory. With the win, Kansas qualified for the Big 12 Championship for the first time since the Jayhawks won it in 2019.

Watts’ first goal came in the 34th minute. After a turnover in the box by the Cyclones, Watts collected the ball and drilled it over the goalkeeper’s head and into center of the net. Her second goal would come in the 69th minute when she ripped a shot from about 25 yards out into the top right corner of the goal.

Watts now has six goals this season, which is the most by a freshman since Ashley Williams had eight goals as a freshman in 2012.

Watts is the 21st player in Kansas history to be presented the Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor and only the fourth Jayhawk to receive the award multiple times.

Kansas will travel to Round Rock, Texas, this weekend for a quarterfinals matchup in the Big 12 Championship against No. 15 TCU. The match will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. CT and be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.