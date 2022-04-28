What KU Football Fans Can Expect to See in The Blueprint

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas football fans are about to get a behind-the-scenes look at the program’s first full spring under second-year head coach Lance Leipold — as told by one of the Sunflower State’s favorite sons.

Kansas Athletics, in conjunction with its multimedia rightsholder LEARFIELD, announced Monday the upcoming launch of THE BLUEPRINT, a four-part documentary series offering fans an all-access look into the Jayhawk football program’s recently completed spring practice slate. THE BLUEPRINT, which premieres today at KUAthletics.com, is narrated by actor, comedian and KU alum Rob Riggle and features insight from Leipold, Director of Athletics Travis Goff and several Jayhawk players and assistant coaches.

“As a proud alum and fierce Jayhawk supporter, it was an honor to participate in this project,” Riggle said. “I believe in Coach Leipold and his staff. I’m impressed with his vision for Kansas Football and his desire to make the program the best it can be. I think Jayhawk fans everywhere are going to enjoy this look at a team and program on the rise.”

Another KU alum, former wide receiver and 2008 Orange Bowl champion Micah Brown, directed the original series, which is presented by The University of Kansas Health System. A trailer for THE BLUEPRINT is now available at KUAthletics.com.

“Since arriving in Lawrence one year ago, our staff has worked hard to establish a positive culture of accountability and structure in this program,” Leipold said. “Everyone in our program understands there is a lot of work to be done yet, but I have been very proud of how our players have embraced this and all the hard work they have put in to better themselves on and off the field.

“I think our fans will really enjoy The Blueprint because it shows how we are installing our culture and highlights the efforts and positive attitudes of the young men in our program as we continue to take positive steps forward.”

Here’s an episode-by-episode sneak peek at what KU fans can expect when THE BLUEPRINT drops Thursday: