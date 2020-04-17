Williams Education Fund Redesigns Website

Kansas Athletics and the Williams Education Fund announced Friday afternoon the launch of a newly redesigned digital home for its members, WilliamsFund.com.

Over the past few months WilliamsFund.com has undergone a renovation to improve the way Kansas delivers content to its supporters. Upgrades include faster load times and simple and sleek navigation to give supporters the content they want when they want it.

Through WilliamsFund.com, users will have access to information on how you can get involved, exclusive experiences, as well as the direct impact you will have on Jayhawk student-athletes. We have plans to continue enhancing the site with stories and information to make all fans feel a part of the Jayhawk family.

This redesign was generated through Kansas Athletics’ new partnership with WMT, and allows the Williams Education Fund to cater its digital presence with a mobile-first approach that enhances the experience of Jayhawks who are strictly mobile and tablet users. The new design is fully responsive for any screen size and perfectly translates to a desktop layout that traditional users can easily navigate.

In addition to a redesigned website, the Williams Education Fund invites supporters to follow it on Twitter and Facebook to stay up-to-date on exclusive member events, ticket purchases and giveaways. Following on social media is the fastest way to see what is happening in the Williams Education Fund, track any upcoming deadlines and a great way to stay connected and informed.

In addition, the Williams Education Fund extended its priority pledge deadline to June 30 to accommodate its donors. This date coincides with the new football and men’s basketball season ticket deadlines.

Kansas Athletics will send men’s basketball season ticket ordering details in early May. If fans have any questions, please reach out to a member of the Williams Education Fund who are working remotely from home. Otherwise, call the main number at 785.864.3946 and leave a message. Voicemails are monitored closely by staff members and will return your call in a timely manner.