🏈 Pooka Williams Jr. Named To 247Sports.com Top 50 Players in CFB

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr., was named to the 247Sports.com top-50 player rankings in college football. Williams, a junior from New Orleans, Louisiana, was ranked No. 25 on the list, and was the ninth highest member of the Big 12.

Williams, who has already been named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, Preseason All-Big 12 First team by the conference and Preseason All-Big 12 First Team by Athlon Sports, enters the 2020 season with high expectations.

The junior running back has cleared 1,000-yards on the ground in each of his first two seasons for the Jayhawks, becoming just the second in KU history to rush for 1,000 or more yards in consecutive seasons.

During the 2019 campaign, Williams finished with 1,061 rushing yards, averaging 5.2 yards per rush, while also hauling in 27 passes for 214 yards.

Kansas opens the season Sept. 12 against Coastal Carolina at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Williams Career Honors: 2020: Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List; Preseason Fourth Team All-American (Phil Steele); Preseason All-Big 12 First Team; Preseason All-Big 12 First Team (All Purpose; Athlon); 2019: First Team All-Big 12 (AP); First Team All-Big 12; Preseason All-Big 12 First Team (Athlon). 2018: Freshman All-America all purpose (FWAA, The Athletic); All-America Second Team all-purpose (FWAA); Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year (coaches); All-Big 12 First Team running back (coaches); All-Big 12 First Team all purpose (coaches, AP); Big 12 Newcomer of the Year (AP); All-Big 12 Second Team running back (AP); Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (Nov. 19); Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (Oct. 29); Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll (Oct. 29); Midseason True Freshman of the Year by The Athletic; ESPN Midseason Freshman All-American; Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week (Oct. 1); ESPN True Freshman of the Week (Sept. 10); Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (Sept. 10).