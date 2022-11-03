🏀 Wilson Named to 2023 NABC Player of the Year Watch List

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson was one of 20 players named to the 2023 NABC Division I Player of the Year Watch List, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced Thursday.

A starter on the Jayhawks 2022 NCAA National Championship team, Wilson is KU’s leading returning scorer and rebounder from last season, when he averaged 11.1 points and a team-best 7.4 rebounds per game. The Denton, Texas, forward has been listed on many preseason All-America teams in 2022-23, was a unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 selection and has been on the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List each of the last two seasons.

An All-Big 12 Third Team selection in 2021-22, Wilson is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree who last season posted seven double-doubles and led KU in rebounding 16 times and in scoring in seven contests.

The 2023 NABC Division I Player of the Year – selected by a vote of Division I head coaches – will be announced the week of the 2023 Men’s Final Four in Houston.

2023 NABC Division I Player of the Year – Preseason Watch List

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Colin Castleton, Florida

Kendric Davis, Memphis

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Adam Flagler, Baylor

Keyonte George, Baylor

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Caleb Love, North Carolina

Mike Miles Jr., TCU

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Adama Sanogo, UConn

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

JALEN WILSON, KANSAS

Isaiah Wong, Miami (Fla.)