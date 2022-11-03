🏀 Wilson Named to 2023 NABC Player of the Year Watch List
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson was one of 20 players named to the 2023 NABC Division I Player of the Year Watch List, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced Thursday.
A starter on the Jayhawks 2022 NCAA National Championship team, Wilson is KU’s leading returning scorer and rebounder from last season, when he averaged 11.1 points and a team-best 7.4 rebounds per game. The Denton, Texas, forward has been listed on many preseason All-America teams in 2022-23, was a unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 selection and has been on the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List each of the last two seasons.
An All-Big 12 Third Team selection in 2021-22, Wilson is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree who last season posted seven double-doubles and led KU in rebounding 16 times and in scoring in seven contests.
The 2023 NABC Division I Player of the Year – selected by a vote of Division I head coaches – will be announced the week of the 2023 Men’s Final Four in Houston.
2023 NABC Division I Player of the Year – Preseason Watch List
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Colin Castleton, Florida
Kendric Davis, Memphis
RJ Davis, North Carolina
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Adam Flagler, Baylor
Keyonte George, Baylor
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Caleb Love, North Carolina
Mike Miles Jr., TCU
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
Adama Sanogo, UConn
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
JALEN WILSON, KANSAS
Isaiah Wong, Miami (Fla.)