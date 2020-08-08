Wilson's Words: Live from the U.S. Amateur

I was asked by freshman/sophomore Luke Kluver to caddy for him at this year’s United States Amateur – 36 holes of stroke play, leading to a 64-player match-play field. It is one of the only events the NCAA allows college coaches to caddy for their own players and obviously is one of the biggest amateur tournaments in the world. It is an annual goal for all of our players to be able to participate. This year we will have two players competing, Kluver and junior/senior Ben Sigel. Luke will be playing in his second U.S. Am. Sigel will be playing a very impressive fourth-straight. The tournament will be held at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon. If you aren’t familiar with it, it is a golf mecca. It sits on the coast of Oregon and includes six different courses. Incredible scenery and phenomenal golf, it should be on every golfer’s bucket list! During normal college events, I spend all week worrying about 5-6 players, but this week it’s only two, so we thought it might be fun to share a little more of what it looks like behind the scenes and inside the ropes.

5:35 p.m. Departure from KC. Connect in Denver. Arrived at 9:30 p.m. into Eugene, Oregon. Kluver arrived at 8:30 and is waiting for me at the baggage claim. It’s good to see him. We all parted ways March 13 th after returning from Bandon Dunes (our last event in March before the world shut down) and really haven’t seen each other since. We obviously played the Bandon Dunes college event this past spring knowing the U.S. Amateur would be here this summer. Luke played solid that week (minus the final hole) and I walked every hole with him. It never hurts to get extra looks at a course. Hopefully, it pays off. After getting our rental car and luggage we depart for Bandon around 9:50 p.m. Arrived at the resort around 12:15 a.m. Unpack and in bed around 1:00 a.m.

Friday August 7:

8:00 a.m.

Luke and I have a test (for the second time this week) for COVID-19. Ben tested on Thursday and is waiting on his results today. We all had a saliva test earlier in the week that came back negative. Today’s test was a nasal swab. Eleven seconds swirling in each nostril. Not really painful but not something I would want to do each day – It was definitely uncomfortable. Breakfast at 8:45 a.m., and we plan out the day. Luke wants to leave to practice at 9:50 prior to the Par 3 contest at Bandon Preserve at 11:10 a.m. He warms up. I make a few phone calls and check in with Coach Bermel at home concerning the upcoming season and school year. So many unknowns on both fronts. With so many college coaches here this week, the uncertainty of the fall season will be discussed nonstop. We’re all trying to work through it together.

11:00 a.m.

We play the par 3 course against Iowa State players Tripp Kinney, Lachlan Barker and Minnesota’s Angus Flanagan. Angus doesn’t have a teammate so I become his partner for tee balls only (he gets to use my approach shot). Angus and I tie the Jayhawks at 2-under.

1:30 p.m.

The boys head off to eat lunch, practice and watch a little of the PGA Championship. Tiger and Gary Woodland are both in the featured groups late this afternoon. I grab the breakfast burrito I took from breakfast (veteran move) and head to Bandon Dunes to walk the front nine. The wind blew so hard when we played here in the spring. It’s expected to blow here this week and is today. Just finding your lines off the tee can be challenging. The wind direction/speed and the ground contour has such a huge impact on what you want to hit off the tee and where you want to start each tee ball. So different than most courses we play in the U.S. We are used to “target golf”. We can usually see where we are hitting it and it most likely will stop on that same line when you hit there. Not so much out here. Balls can roll to some crazy places.

3:45 p.m.

I drive to Bandon Trails to walk the course before our practice round there tomorrow. Bandon Trails is a little more hidden in the trees and is less exposed to the elements. It’s an awesome course. Probably my favorite out here.

5:30 p.m.

Luke and Ben head back to the practice area to putt

5:45 p.m.

I call it a day. I’m old. My feet are tired.

7:00 p.m.

I spend some time working on my yardage book. Dinner in the room and some golf highlights on tv.

8:00 p.m.

Dinner for the boys in the condo and I would guess they crash early. Good first day. Looking forward to our practice round tomorrow at Bandon Trails at 9:56 AM.