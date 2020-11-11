Kansas Men's Golf Announces Addition of Wolfgang Glawe

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s golf program announced the signing of Wolfgang Glawe to a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday afternoon.

A native of Sankt Leon-Rot, Germany, Glawe is ranked No. 2 in Germany in the 18 & Under division and No. 20 in the Europe 18 & Under category. Glawe also represented his country twice on the National Boys Team in 2019 and 2020 and will represent the German National Men’s Team in 2021.

“We are excited to have Wolfgang join the Jayhawk Golf family,” head coach Jamie Bermel said. “He has a lot of playing experience playing against some of the best players in Germany and in Europe. I think he can come in and help us get better immediately.”

Glawe has had a strong year competing in Germany. He has competed in five stroke play events and has finished 18th or better in all five. In June, Glawe finished second at the Golfsportmanufaktur Schafflertanz International Open with rounds of 68, 71 and 71.

He also finished 11th at the SLR Academy Invitational (U25) and took 13th at the GTGA Invitational in July. There, he shot a final-round 65, which is his low competitive round of the year so far.

Glawe, who plays out of Manheim-Viernheim Golf Club, played in the German National Amateur each of the last two years, finishing 18th in this year’s edition in August.

Glawe will join the Jayhawks for the 2021-22 season.