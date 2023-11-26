🏀 Women’s Basketball Alters Tipoff Time vs. Southeastern Louisiana

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With the opportunity for the Kansas Volleyball team to host the first round of NCAA Tournament, Kansas Women’s Basketball has moved its tipoff time against Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday, Nov. 30, to 12:30 p.m. CT at Allen Fieldhouse.

The game, which was originally set to tip at 6:30 p.m. CT, will be played prior to the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament, which Kansas is hosting at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Horejsi will be the site of two first-round games, the first beginning at 4:30 p.m. CT as Yale faces Penn State. Kansas will then host Omaha at 7 p.m. CT.

Kansas is 2-3 on the year after returning from the Cayman Islands Classic, which featured a pair of close battles against Top 10 opponents No. 9 Virginia Tech and No. 6 UConn. The Jayhawks will be playing just the second home game of the 2023-24 season, the first since defeating Northwestern State 88-46 in the season opener on Nov. 8.

Fans who have purchased tickets for the Southeastern Louisiana game but are now unable to attend may refund or exchange their purchase upon request, with a deadline of Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. CT. Season ticket holders may transfer their tickets to others who can attend but will not be refunded. Fans with questions or in search of more information are encouraged to contact the KU Ticket Office at 785-864-3141.