🏀 Women’s Basketball Game at TCU Postponed

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s basketball game at TCU, originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2, in Fort Worth, Texas, has been postponed in accordance with Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines.

Kansas previously announced the cancelation of a non-conference matchup with Northwestern State on Dec. 28 due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the KU women’s basketball program.

The Jayhawks, who finished the non-conference portion of the season with a record of 9-1, are scheduled to return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 5, against West Virginia. That game will be played at Allen Fieldhouse, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. CT.