LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s basketball game at TCU, previously scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2, has been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 10, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm CT from Schollmaier Arena.

Kansas, now 9-1 on the year, will open Big 12 Conference play on Saturday, Jan. 8, against Oklahoma at Allen Fieldhouse before heading to TCU.