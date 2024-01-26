🏀 Women’s Basketball Heads to Oklahoma Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks travel to the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma, for a Big 12 Conference matchup against Oklahoma on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN+ with Chad McKee (play-by-play) and Whitney Hand Jones (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

Kansas improved to 10-9 on the year and 3-5 in Big 12 play with a 60-58 victory over Iowa State on Wednesday evening at Allen Fieldhouse. The win was KU’s third-straight home win in January and improved the Jayhawks to 8-1 at home this season.

The Jayhawks have faced six nationally ranked opponents this season and KU holds the No. 2 Strength of Schedule in the country, according to the latest NET Rankings through games of Jan. 24. Kansas is 1-5 against ranked opponents, highlighted by an 87-66 victory over then-No. 4 Baylor on Jan. 10. The win was KU’s first league win of the season and the Jayhawks’ first win over a top-five opponent since 2009.

Saturday’s contest will be Kansas’ final trip to Norman as Big 12 Conference rivals with Oklahoma. The Sooners lead the all-time series 47-34, including a 21-13 edge in games played in Norman. OU swept the season series last season, winning each game by six points, after the two team’s split the series in four-straight seasons from 2019-22.

Oklahoma enters the contest 12-6 (6-1 Big 12) on the year following their 91-87 victory at No. 10 Texas on Wednesday night in Austin.

In KU’s win over Iowa State, super-senior guard Zakiyah Franklin set the new school record for games played as she appeared in her 140th game as a Jayhawk. Franklin, who also holds Kansas’ school record for minutes played, surpassed the previous record of 139 games played by legendary Jayhawk Lynette Woodard from 1978-81.

Franklin added 13 points in the win over ISU and she has now scored in double figures six times in Big 12 play, including each of the past five games. Franklin is No. 9 in program history with 1,754 career points and No. 4 with 471 career assists.

Freshman guard S’Mya Nichols led the Jayhawks with 16 points and four assists against Iowa State. It was seventh-straight game scoring in double figures for Nichols, who leads the Jayhawks with 14.1 points per game this season. A two-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week, Nichols is shooting 46.6% (89-191) from the field, 38.0% (19-50) from three-point range and a team-high 76.1% (70-92) from the free throw line.

Super-senior center Taiyanna Jackson battled foul trouble to total nine points, four rebounds and three blocked shots in just 16 minutes of action versus Iowa State. She became the fifth player on KU’s 2023-24 roster to score over 1,000 career points when she surpassed the milestone against Baylor on Jan. 10 and she’s up to No. 31 on KU’s career scoring list with 1,033 career points. Jackson has 871 rebounds in her time at Kansas, which ranks No. 5 in career rebounds, and she’s second in school history with 249 blocked shots.

Super-senior guard Holly Kersgieter recorded her first double-double of the season and 10th of her career when she scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds at Kansas State on Jan. 20. She hit at least three three-pointers in each of KU’s first five conference games and is shooting 43.7% (38-87) from downtown this season, which includes a mark of 47.2% (17-36) in league play. Kersgieter, who became KU’s all-time leader in three-pointers made at Texas Tech on Jan. 6, ranks No. 7 on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,776 career points, surpassing Lynn Pride (1,774) at KSU.

Up Next

Kansas takes on Big 12 newcomer BYU for the first time on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.