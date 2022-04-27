🏀 Women’s Basketball Hosts 2021-22 Season Celebration

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Big 12 Coach of the Year Brandon Schneider and the Kansas Women’s Basketball program hosted a season celebration on Wednesday evening in the Kansas Union Ballroom.

Players, coaches, staff, families and supporters filled the ballroom to honor the 2021-22 Jayhawk team, which experienced a breakthrough season in Schneider’s seventh season. The Jayhawks finished with an overall record of 21-10 and improved the team’s win total by 14 games this season, which marks the largest single-season win improvement in Kansas Women’s Basketball history. The Jayhawks were selected to compete in the NCAA Tournament for the 14th time in program history and defeated Georgia Tech, 77-58, in the opening round before being eliminated by eventual regional champion Stanford.

The emcee for the evening was Jimmy Chavez, the radio voice of Kansas Women’s Basketball. Following an invocation Jayhawk women’s basketball alum Niccolly Ramalho, the participants ate dinner while watching highlight videos from the season. After dinner, Director of Athletics Travis Goff addressed the crowd and Chavez introduced the members of the team. Schneider then took the stage for remarks about the season followed by handing out the team’s individual awards.