🏀 Women’s Basketball Hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Women’s Basketball team will play its second consecutive game against Oklahoma State as the Jayhawks host the Cowgirls on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Kansas Athletics would like to emphasize everyone take proper precaution and safety with a winter storm set to affect the area beginning on Tuesday evening, but for any fans who feel they can safely travel to Allen Fieldhouse for the women’s basketball game vs. Oklahoma State, attendance will be free of charge.

The Jayhawks defeated OSU 68-54 in Stillwater on Saturday, Jan. 29, to earn the program’s first victory at Gallagher-Iba Arena since 2012. Kansas improved to 13-5 on the year and 4-4 in Big 12 play with the win. Kansas now looks to sweep the season series against Oklahoma State with a victory on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks have only managed a season sweep of OSU five times in series history, most recently in 1995-96.

The Jayhawks check in at No. 36 in the latest NET rankings, which factor in games through Jan. 31. KU is the sixth-highest team from the Big 12 in the NET rankings and the Jayhawks are currently a No. 10 seed in the latest edition of ESPN Women’s Bracketology.

Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks with 17 points and 14 rebounds at Oklahoma State, recording her first double-double of the season and the fifth of her career. Kersgieter now has 944 career points to her credit and she’s ranked 10th on KU’s all-time three-point field goal list, one behind Suzi Raymont (125; 1996-2000).

Junior forward Taiyanna Jackson fell just shy of a double-double at Oklahoma State, finishing with nine points and nine rebounds in 30 minutes of action. Jackson also added three blocked shots, good for the 12th straight game which she has had at least two blocks. With 51 blocks on the year, Jackson is one away from KU’s single-season top 10 list and is ranked 10th nationally with an average of 2.8 blocks per game.

Oklahoma State enters the matchup on Wednesday with a record of 6-12, which includes a mark of 1-8 in Big 12 Conference play. The Cowgirls defeat against Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 29, in Stillwater extended the teams current winless streak to six straight games.

Kansas and Oklahoma State have met 77 times all-time on the hardwood in a series that dates back to 1976. The teams have played at least once in each season since 1981-82. With a 68-54 victory on Saturday, KU snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Cowgirls in Stillwater. OSU leads the all-time series 41-36, which includes a record of 17-16 in games played in Lawrence. KU’s last victory over the Cowgirls at Allen Fieldhouse came on Feb. 29, 2020.

Up Next

Kansas plays its second consecutive home game on Sunday, Feb. 6, against TCU at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff between the Jayhawks and the Horned Frogs is set for 2 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.