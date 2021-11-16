🏀 Women’s Basketball Hosts Omaha on Wednesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball plays its third home game of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 17, hosting Omaha at 7 p.m. CT from Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be broadcast by Big 12 NOW on ESPN+, with Josh Klingler and Jill Dorsey-Hall on the call.

Wednesday’s game is the annual Salute to Service, which allows all military personnel to purchase tickets for just $5.

Kansas (2-0) has opened the season with victories over SIU-Edwardsville, 98-62, and Tennessee State, 83-60, which moved the Jayhawks to 2-0 for the fifth-straight season. Senior guard Aniya Thomas fueled the Jayhawks for the second-straight game on Sunday, leading all scorers with 19 points in the win over Tennessee State. She was one of four KU players to reach double figures against TSU, joined by Ioanna Chatzileonti (16), Zakiyah Franklin (13) and Katrine Jessen (10).

Kansas has outscored their first two opponents by a combined 59 points, for an average margin of victory of 29.5 points per game. The +59 scoring margin is the eighth-largest in school history through two games and largest since the 2008-09 season, when KU outscored its first two opponents by 63 points.

Members of The Summit League, Omaha comes to Lawrence with a record of 0-2 following defeats at Iowa State and Creighton to open the season. The Mavericks are averaging 44.5 points through two games this year, with Mariah Murdie leading the team with 10.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Carrie Banks is in her second season leading the Mavericks after previously serving as an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator at Ohio State for four seasons. She is 7-15 in her time at Omaha.

Kansas leads the all-time series against Omaha 5-3, with the most recent meeting coming on Nov. 13, 2019, as the Jayhawks defeated the Mavericks 63-48. Four current Jayhawks played in the 2019 meeting against Omaha: Aniya Thomas, Zakiyah Franklin, Holly Kersgieter and Chisom Ajekwu. Franklin was KU’s second-leading scorer that night with 13 points.

Up Next:

Kansas concludes its four-game home stand to open the season on Sunday, Nov. 21, when the Jayhawks take on Saint Louis at 2 p.m.