🏀 Women’s Basketball Inks Two in Early Signing Period

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Brandon Schneider has announced a pair of additions to the Kansas Women’s Basketball program. Signing with the Jayhawks in the early signing period are Bella Swedlund and Zsofia Telegdy. Both players will join the Jayhawks as freshmen for the 2022-23 season. Swedlund is a 5-8 guard coming to Lawrence from Winner, South Dakota, while Telegdy is a 6-3 forward and coming to KU from Budapest, Hungary, by way of Trinity Christian HS in Georgia.

"Bella and Zsofia come from very competitive and supportive families. Both have a terrific work ethic and love being in the gym. Their skill level, versatility and competitive nature make them a great fit for our program." Head Coach Brandon Schneider

"Bella is combo guard who can score the ball at multiple levels. She is a fiery competitor with deep range, a high basketball IQ, and an ability to elevate the play of those around her." Head Coach Brandon Schneider

Bella Swedlund G, 5-8, Fr.-HS Winner, S.D. (Winner HS) Notes: Three-star prospect and the No. 26-ranked point guard in the class of 2022 by ESPN.com…All-time leading scorer at Winner HS with 1,745 career points in her first three seasons…Has also hit a school-record 249 three-pointers in her career and broke single-season school records for points (565), field goals made (219) and three-pointers made (72) as a junior…Member of teams that have won five conference championships, three regional championships and the 2019 Class A State Championship…Averaged 22.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.1 steals per game last season…Mitchell Daily Republic Player of the Year in 2021…Two-time First Team All-State…Two-time runner-up for the MidcoSN State Player of the Year award…Started varsity basketball in 7th grade at the age of 13…Coached by Larry Aaker at Winner HS…Has also competed on the Track & Field team…On the Honor Roll and Student Council…National Honor Society Historian…Plans to major in Sports Management at Kansas. Bella on Why KU: “I chose KU because I can’t imagine spending the next four years playing anywhere other than the ‘Basketball Capital of the World’ and where the game of basketball is embraced throughout the entire community of Lawrence.”

"Zsofia is a long, stretch forward with a pure stroke and the skills to fill up a stat sheet. We love her versatility and the fact that she has competed successfully at the highest levels of international competition." Head Coach Brandon Schneider