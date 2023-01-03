🏀 Women’s Basketball Maintains National Rankings

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the fourth straight week, the Kansas Jayhawks are ranked in both national women’s basketball polls. KU came in at No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll this week.

Kansas moves up one spot in the AP Poll following its 80-65 victory over Oklahoma State in the conference opener on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Stillwater. The win improved the Jayhawks to 11-1 on the year and 1-0 in Big 12 play. It’s the second time in the past three seasons that KU started conference play with a victory. The Jayhawks maintain their ranking in the Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 25 for the second-straight week. Last month, KU earned a spot in both national rankings for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

The Jayhawks are led by Taiyanna Jackson who was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday for her efforts in KU’s win at OSU. Jackson recorded her eighth double-double of the season with 17 points and 19 rebounds and became the second Jayhawk this season to be named Big 12 Player of the Week, joining Zakiyah Franklin, who earned the honor on Dec. 19. Holly Kersgieter matched a season-high with 23 points in KU’s win at Oklahoma State.

No. 21 Kansas returns to action on Wednesday, Jan 4, hosting Texas Tech in the first Big 12 home game of the season. Tipoff between the Jayhawks and the Lady Raiders is set for 7 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW.