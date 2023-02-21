🏀 Women’s Basketball Places Four on Academic All-District Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball had four student-athletes recognized on the 2022-23 Academic All-District Women’s Basketball Team, which was announced on Tuesday. Jayhawks earning the honor include Ioanna Chatzileonti, Katrine Jessen, Chandler Prater and Sanna Strom.

The Academic All-District team is selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC) and recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, where first, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in mid-March.

Chatzileonti, a junior from Athens, Greece, is in her third year at Kansas and carries a 3.92 grade point average while majoring in Psychology. Jessen, a junior from Skovlunde, Denmark, is in her third season at KU and she has a 3.98 grade point average in Economics. Prater, junior from Kansas City, Mo., is in her fourth year as a Jayhawk and has a 3.56 grade point average in Communications Studies. Strom, a sophomore from Lulea, Sweden, is in her second year at KU and has a 3.91 grade point average in Strategic Communications.

To qualify for the team, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA at her current institution. Nominated student-athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s games at time of nomination and no student-athlete is eligible until they have completed one full calendar year at the current institution.

Kansas (16-9, 6-8 Big 12) returns to action on Wednesday, Feb. 22, with the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Kansas State. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. from Bramlage Coliseum, and the game will be broadcast by Big 12 NOW.