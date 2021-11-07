🏀 Women’s Basketball to Hold Open Practice

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With the start of the season just days away, Kansas Women’s Basketball has announced that they will hold an open practice on Monday, Nov. 8, inside Allen Fieldhouse.

The open practice will begin at 3:30 p.m. and give fans an early look at the 2021-22 Jayhawks before the home opener. Paid parking is available in the parking garage just north of Allen Fieldhouse. Fans will enter Allen Fieldhouse through Gate 21 and they are permitted to sit behind the north goal.

Kansas opens the season on Wednesday, Nov. 10, against SIU-Edwardsville, with tipoff of that game set for 7 p.m.