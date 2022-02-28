🏀 Women’s Basketball to Wear Adidas Honoring Black Excellence Uniforms on Senior Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball will wear its commemorative Honoring Black Excellence uniforms from adidas on Wednesday, March 2, for Senior Night against Texas.

There is no picture of sort, culture or adidas without the black community. Black history is world history. It’s the story of our humanity, and we all play a role – to understand, honor and live. Honoring Black Excellence doesn’t just celebrate history. It celebrates the here and now; showing love and acknowledgement to black leaders and influencers of today and tomorrow.

On Feb. 12, Kansas honored former women’s basketball great Tamecka Dixon as part of the Marian E. Washington Trailblazer Series during the Jayhawks 63-51 victory over Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. Dixon was a two-time All-American at Kansas and led KU to back-to-back conference championships in 1996 (Big Eight) and 1997 (Big 12). In 1997, Dixon was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and led KU to the Sweet 16. Dixon is one of four women with her number retired in the rafters of Allen Fieldhouse.