Women's Basketball

📸 Women's Basketball vs. Western Kentucky in NIT First Round

Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - March 17, 2023 guard Wyvette Mayberry #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the first round of the 2023 NIT between Kansas and Western Kentucky Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - March 17, 2023 guard Zakiyah Franklin #15 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the first round of the 2023 NIT between Kansas and Western Kentucky Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - March 17, 2023 guard Holly Kersgieter #13 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the first round of the 2023 NIT between Kansas and Western Kentucky Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - March 17, 2023 guard Sanna Strom #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the first round of the 2023 NIT between Kansas and Western Kentucky Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - March 17, 2023 guard Holly Kersgieter #13 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the first round of the 2023 NIT between Kansas and Western Kentucky Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - March 17, 2023 center Taiyanna Jackson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks and guard Zakiyah Franklin #15 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the first round of the 2023 NIT between Kansas and Western Kentucky Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - March 17, 2023 guard Holly Kersgieter #13 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the first round of the 2023 NIT between Kansas and Western Kentucky Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - March 17, 2023 guard Zakiyah Franklin #15 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the first round of the 2023 NIT between Kansas and Western Kentucky Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
