⛳ Women’s Golf Earns 2022-23 WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Award

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Kansas women’s golf has been named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-Scholar Team GPA Awards, announced by the organization on Tuesday.

The WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Award recognizes the women’s collegiate golf programs with the highest collective average team grade point average (GPA), which includes all of the team’s student-athletes for the 2022-23 season. The WGCA announced the top 25 teams with the highest team GPA for Division I, Division II and Division III, as well as the top 10 teams for NAIA.

Kansas, who accumulated a 3.83 team GPA for the 2022-23 season, finished the academic year with the 14th-best GPA in Division I and ranked 22nd in all divisions honored. The Jayhawks are one of just two Big 12 programs named a recipient of the award, joined by Texas Tech.

“This was a total team effort,” Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “We have set a standard of excellence within the program to compete in all aspects we’re involved in, especially in the classroom.”

The Jayhawks achieved record-breaking status in the classroom for the 2022-23 season, accumulating a 3.81 team GPA in the fall and a 3.85 team GPA in the spring. Kansas is one of five teams in the nation to be top 15 in team GPA and top 55 in Golfstat rankings.

Earlier this month, Kansas had a program-record five Jayhawks recognized by the WGCA as All-American Scholars. The honorees include Abby Glynn, Lauren Clark, Johanna Ebner, Esme Hamilton and Jordan Rothman.

It was a record-shattering year for the Jayhawks on the course as well, earning just their second NCAA Regional at-large selection in Kansas women’s golf history and recording the program’s lowest team stroke average in a season. The Jayhawks also broke the previous 18, 36 and 54-hole team score records in three different events last year.