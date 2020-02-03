🏀 Azubuike and Dotson named to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20

LOS ANGELES – Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike and sophomore Devon Dotson have been named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Monday evening on ESPNU. Kansas is one of two schools (Duke) with multiple players on the list.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the first half of the 2019-20 season, the list is comprised of 20 student-athletes who are currently the front-runners for the honor and the John R. Wooden Award All American Team™.

On most every national player of the year watch lists, Azubuike leads the NCAA in field goal percentage at 76.0 percent. The Delta, Nigeria, center also leads the Big 12 in rebounding (9.4) and is second in blocked shots (2.5) and double-doubles (8). Azubuike has been a force in Big 12 play averaging 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.7 blocks against league foes with four double-doubles. He is the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double in conference play. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Jan. 27 and averages 12.4 points overall.

Also on most every national player of the year watch lists, Dotson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 18.2 points per game which includes seven 20-point efforts in 2019-20. A three-time Big 12 Player of the Week (12/2, 12/16, 2/3), Dotson leads Kansas with 44 steals and is second on the squad with 85 assists. The Charlotte, N.C., guard ranks among the Big 12 leaders in scoring, steals (second at 2.2), field goal percentage (sixth at 46.7), assists (fifth at 4.3) and free throw percentage (seventh at 80.8).

Kansas has had representation two of the last three seasons at the Wooden Award ceremony as Frank Mason III won the award in 2017 and Devonte’ Graham was a finalist in 2018. Azubuike and Dotson are vying to become the third Jayhawk to win the honor with Mason in 2017 and Danny Manning in 1988.

John R. Wooden Award Presented By Wendy’s

2019-20 Men’s Late Season Top 20 Watch List