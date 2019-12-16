🏌️♂️ Woodland And U.S. Team Claim President's Cup
MEN’S GOLF | DECEMBER 12-15, 2019
Gary Woodland played in his first President’s Cup as he and the U.S. Team made a comeback to defeat the International Team 16-14 in Melbourne, Australia. Woodland earned 1.5 points over the course of the weekend with the first coming on the second day where Woodland and partner Rickie Fowler took half a point with a tie against Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im. On the third day, Woodland paired up with Dustin Johnson to take down Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen 2&1.
Woodland was a captain’s pick by Tiger Woods to join the U.S. Team.
U-S-A 🇺🇸
Congratulations to @GaryWoodland and the #USTeam on claiming the President's Cup!#KUgolf | #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/VYE22VITtC
— Kansas Men's Golf (@KUMensGolf) December 15, 2019
The content the people want … more bus singing from from the #USTeam 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Nhh8t9zzxx
— Presidents Cup (@PresidentsCup) December 15, 2019