🏌️‍♂️ Woodland And U.S. Team Claim President's Cup

MEN’S GOLF | DECEMBER 12-15, 2019

Gary Woodland played in his first President’s Cup as he and the U.S. Team made a comeback to defeat the International Team 16-14 in Melbourne, Australia. Woodland earned 1.5 points over the course of the weekend with the first coming on the second day where Woodland and partner Rickie Fowler took half a point with a tie against Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im. On the third day, Woodland paired up with Dustin Johnson to take down Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen 2&1.

Woodland was a captain’s pick by Tiger Woods to join the U.S. Team.