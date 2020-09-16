🏌️‍♂️ Woodland Begins Defense of U.S. Open Title on Thursday

MAMARONECK, N.Y. – Kansas alumnus Gary Woodland begins the defense of his 2019 U.S. Open title at the 120th U.S. Open Championship at Winged Foot West Golf Course in Mamaroneck, N.Y., Sept. 17-20. Woodland will begin his first round on hole No. 1 at 12:05 p.m. (Central) with Shane Lowry and amateur Andy Ogletree in his group.

Last June, Woodland sunk a 30-foot birdie putt on the 72nd-hole to put the final touches on a three-shot victory in the 119th U.S. Open Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. Woodland became the first KU alumnus to claim a major golf championship, winning with a final score of 13-under, 271.

In preparation for the 2020 U.S. Open, Woodland spent a few weeks training at KU’s Knapheide Family Practice Facility at the Jayhawk Club in Lawrence.

So good having @GaryWoodland around the facility the past few weeks! Impressive to see the work he puts in day to day. Good luck @usopengolf!! #RockChalk #kugolf pic.twitter.com/LQTTT9Pvmu — Kansas Men's Golf (@KUMensGolf) September 16, 2020

Woodland has four PGA tournament titles and has amassed 44 top 10 finishes, including 10 runner-up outcomes. He has made 208 cuts in 268 PGA Tournaments for his career. This season, Woodland has posted six top 10 finishes and ranked 43rd in the FedExCup rankings.

Woodland played three seasons at Kansas from 2004-5 to 2006-07. The Topeka, Kan., native won four individual tournament titles at KU and claimed All-Big 12 honors twice before turning professional in 2007.