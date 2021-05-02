🥎 Wynne and Moore Homer as Jayhawks Fall to Baylor

WACO, Texas – Morgyn Wynne hit two home runs and Lyric Moore recorded one as the Kansas softball team dropped two games to Baylor on Sunday afternoon at Getterman Stadium. The first game was a conclusion of action that began on Saturday afternoon that was postponed due to weather. Kansas had a late rally going in the top of the seventh but ultimately fell, 6-5 to the Lady Bears. The Jayhawks attempted to bounce back in the series finale but fell 6-1 in seven innings.

With the two losses, Kansas falls to 22-23 on the season and 2-13 in the Big 12. Baylor improves to 27-15 overall and 8-6 in the Big 12.

Game One – Loss 6-5

In a game unlike any other this season, Kansas and Baylor got to the top of the seventh inning on Saturday afternoon before action was halted at Getterman Stadium due to severe weather in the Waco, Texas area.

At the time of the call, Wynne was leading the Jayhawks going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. She finished the game with a walk, and Moore followed with a double and two RBIs late in the game.

When the game started on Saturday, Baylor took the lead in the bottom of first. The Lady Bears extended their lead in the third after a KU error. Following the third inning, BU held a 4-0 lead.

The Jayhawks got one back in the top of the fourth after Wynne hit her 16th home run of the season out of right center. Ashlyn Anderson followed with a walk but would be left stranded to end the fourth as KU trailed 4-1.

Baylor extended its lead in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run homer.

Wynne went back to work at the plate in the top of the sixth with another solo home run. This was Wynne’s 17th of the season and 29th of her career to move into second on KU’s single-season records list and tie for sixth on the career list. Kansas ended the inning trailing by four.

The seventh inning started with Cheyenne Hornbuckle drawing a leadoff walk and being replaced by Angela Price to pinch run. Madison Hirsch came in and doubled to center field to advance Price to third. With two runners in scoring position, Moore delivered a double into right field to score both of them.

The Jayhawks kept the rally going as Savanna DesRochers grounded out to the second baseman but advances Moore to third. Moore was brought home as Jackson grounds out to first base to cut Baylor’s lead down to one. With two outs and no one on, Macy Omli singled into right center to keep the Jayhawks alive. Wynne stepped to the plate for the fourth time as the rain started to roll in. Wynne received one ball before Baylor decided to make a pitching change and the weather became severe enough that the game was postponed until Sunday morning.

When the game resumed on Sunday morning, Omli was still at second and Wynne was at the plate facing a new pitcher with a 1-0 count. The Lady Bears decided to intentionally walk Wynne after she dominated the plate on Saturday. Despite the late rally on Saturday, KU ran out of outs on Sunday to fall in the second game of the series, 6-5.

Kasey Hamilton pitched 5.0 innings with one strikeout to drop to 5-9 on the year. Hannah Todd replaced her for a single inning and picked up one strikeout.

Game Two – Loss 6-1

In the second game, Baylor got on the board in the bottom of the second inning.

The Jayhawks struck back in the top of the third with Moore hitting her first-career home run in the Crimson and Blue to tie the game at one apiece.

Baylor reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the third but were forced to leave the bases loaded to end the inning. The Lady Bears extended their lead in the fourth with three more runs and an additional one in the sixth.

Hirsch attempted to spark another late-game rally for the Jayhawks hitting a single over the left fielder’s head with two outs but unfortunately, the Jayhawks once again ran out of outs and fell to the Lady Bears, 6-1.

Sophomore Tatum Goff pitched two innings for the Jayhawks and falls to 7-4 on the year. DesRochers pitched 1.2 innings before being replaced by Todd who pitched the final 2.1 innings and struck out three batters.

Up Next

Kansas will conclude the regular season next weekend at Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas hosting Iowa State for a three-game series. The series is slated to begin on Friday, May 7 at 6 p.m. Games will continue on Saturday, May 8 at 2 p.m. for Kansas’ Senior Day where KU will honor six 2020 seniors prior to the game and five student-athletes and two managers for 2021 following the game. The series will conclude on Sunday, May 9 at noon for KU’s Jayhawks for a Cure game. All three games will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.