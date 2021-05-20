🥎 Wynne, Jackson Earn NFCA All-Midwest Region Honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kansas softball players Morgyn Wynne and Brittany Jackson were named to the 2021 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Midwest Region teams, the organization announced Thursday.

The award honors softball student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions with first, second and third-team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region voted on the teams and all student-athletes now become eligible for the 2021 NFCA Division I All-America squads.

Wynne earned her first NFCA Regional honor by being named to the All-Region Second Team. Starting in 46 games on the season, the first baseman led the Jayhawks with 17 home runs and 49 RBI. A Pittsburg, California native, Wynne finished the season with 50 hits, including nine doubles, to post a .355 average in addition to a .780 slugging percentage and .443 on-base percentage. Her 17 home runs on the year sits second on KU’s single-season records and the 29 in her career is tied for sixth. Wynne also led the Jayhawks with 16-multiple RBI games in 2021.

Jackson also tallied her first NFCA Regional honor by being named to the All-Region Third Team. The Mansfield, Texas native started in 40 games this season in centerfield. She finished second on the team with a .365 average. Jackson finished the season with 46 hits, including 10 doubles, one triple and one home run while scoring 29 runs. The senior mastered the bunt to hold a .434 on-base percentage and led the team with 10 stolen bases. Jackson also posted a perfect 1.000 field percentage.

To amplify their season’s even further, Wynne and Jackson also tied the single-game record for hits after each going 5-for-5 against South Dakota on March 21.

This is the first time a Jayhawk has received All-Region honors under head coach Jennifer McFalls. These are the first All-Region honors since Jessie Roane (Second Team) and Harli Ridling (Third Team) were selected in 2018.