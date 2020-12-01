📚 Nineteen Jayhawks Selected to Academic All-Big 12 Teams

IRVING, Texas –Kansas’ men’s and women’s cross country teams combined to place 19 individuals on the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Teams, the conference announced Wednesday. For the second-consecutive year, the Kansas men were tops among the league’s men’s teams with 12 total selections.

Representing KU on the Academic All-Big 12 Men’s First Team were: Teddy Buckley, Ben Butler, Ryan Butler, Chase Dornbusch, Eric Gawlick, Chandler Gibbens, George Letner, John Luder, Jake Ralston and Jack Young. Harrison Brown and Ethan Donley were selected as members of the Second Team.

For the second year in a row, the Jayhawk women’s team was highlighted by seven first-team selections. Makenna Anderson, Alexys Barton, Kalea Chu, Addie Coppinger, Avryl Johnson, Lona Latema and Lisa Lauschke were those named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

Coppinger and Lauschke were two of 28 individuals from across the conference who were nominated with a 4.0 GPA. Lauschke is making her fourth appearance on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team with a 4.0 GPA. This is the first such honor for Coppinger, a redshirt-freshman, who was named to the 2019-20 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team last season, again with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.