🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Zach Bradford: Flying High

64. Zach Bradford: Flying High

Jayhawk Zach Bradford is one of the top collegiate pole vaulters, and in 2021, he has the best mark in the nation for a collegiate at over 19 feet. Bradford’s background is unique – he grew up with a family of pole vaulters. His father was a pole vaulter. His brother was a pole vaulter. But Zach, being the competitive person that he is, wanted to be the best Bradford to do it. He is now gearing up for his most intense time of the year with the NCAA Championships and the Olympic Trials for the Tokyo games. He has big aspirations, especially after a successful spring season and a Big 12 championship under his belt.

Join host Wayne Simien for the 64th episode of the The Jayhawker Podcast – Flying High.