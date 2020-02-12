👟 Zach Bradford Named Big 12 Men’s Athlete of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas sophomore Zach Bradford was named the Big 12 Conference Men’s Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced on Wednesday, after Bradford jumped a school record 5.71m (18-8.75 ft.) in the pole vault at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Saturday.

Wednesday’s Big 12 honor marks Bradford’s first of his career, while he becomes the second Jayhawk to land the weekly award this season, joining Gleb Dudarev, who was named Big 12 Athlete of the Week on January 29.

At the Sevigne Husker Invitational, Bradford opened at 5.31m (17-5 ft.), clearing on his first attempt. Bradford narrowly missed on his first two attempts at 5.51m (18-1 ft.) before clearing and moving up to 5.61m (18-4.75 ft.), which he cleared on his first attempt.

With the bar set at 5.71m (18-8.75 ft.), Bradford vaulted over the school record on his first attempt, breaking Hussain Al Hizam’s record of 5.70m (18-8.25 ft.) set at the 2018 NCAA Indoor Championships. Bradford’s clearance also set a new Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational meet record, while making him the indoor and outdoor Kansas school record holders in the pole vault.

Bradford’s clearance ranks third nationally and second in the Big 12. Bradford has had a strong start to his 2020 indoor season, winning in each of his three meet appearances this season.

The Jayhawks will split this weekend between the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., and the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa on February 14-15, as the Jayhawks get set for the Big 12 Indoor Championship in Ames, Iowa on February 28-29.

