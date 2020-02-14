👟 Zach Bradford Ups the Pole Vault School Record at the Tyson Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – One week after breaking the Kansas indoor school record in the men’s pole vault, Kansas sophomore Zach Bradford broke the record again on Friday, vaulting 5.80m (19-0.25 ft.) in the pole vault at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

His record ups his vault from a week ago at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, where he went 5.70m (18-7.75 ft.). On Friday, his clearance at 5.80m (19-0.25 ft.) makes him the No. 9 performer in NCAA indoor history, while clearing the Olympic standard and the No. 3 mark in the NCAA this season.

.@Bradford_pv is 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐃𝐔𝐃𝐄!! After breaking the school record just ONE WEEK AGO, he raises the bar and sets the school record AGAIN at 5.80m (19-00.25 ft.) pic.twitter.com/oQBXNtyn6a — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) February 15, 2020

Bradford opened his day at 5.30m (17-4.5 ft.), where he recorded only one miss on his first six bars. After clearing 5.75m (18-10.25 ft.) on his first attempt, marking the No. 2 performance in KU school history, Bradford went over 5.80m (19-0.25 ft.) on his second attempt to claim the new school record.

A couple of quick notes on Zach Bradford’s vault of 5.80m (19-0.25 ft) today 📝 #KUTrack 🔹 New School Record

🔹 Olympic Standard

🔹 No. 9 performer in NCAA Indoor history

🔹 No. 3 in the NCAA this year

🔹 Fourth-straight win pic.twitter.com/kwdO2rqMys — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) February 15, 2020

Bradford’s record-setting performance earned him his fourth-consecutive victory this season.

In the men’s weight throw, Kansas senior Gleb Dudarev looked to top his school record of 24.38m (80-00 ft.) set earlier this year at the Jayhawk Classic. On Friday, Dudarev reached 24.27m (79-7.5 ft.), which came on his second attempt, marking a new meet record. Dudarev’s throw also ranks as the second-best throw in KU indoor history, behind his record of 24.38m (80-00 ft.).

On the track, Kansas senior Mariah Kuykendoll ran a personal best and became the No. 4 performer in KU indoor history in the women’s 400 meters, where she ran a 53.74 to place seventh overall. Fellow Jayhawk Honour Finley finished 13th in 54.44.

At the Iowa State Classic, the Jayhawks ran to seven personal bests between three events, including four in the men’s 3,000 meters.

In heat two of the early section of the race, Kansas freshman Chandler Gibbens closed strong a ran a huge personal best of 8:17.54 to place eighth overall. Enter competition on Friday, Gibben’s personal best stood at 8:32.96, run at the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular.

Leading the Jayhawks in the men’s 3,000 meters was Ben Butler, who ran to a personal best 8:15.96 in section three of the race, which placed him sixth overall. Also clocking lifetime bests in the 3,000 meters was freshman Eric Gawlick (8:33.61) and Chase Dornbusch (8:40.99).

The Jayhawks will resume with action at the Tyson Invitational and Iowa State Classic on Saturday, beginning at 11:30 a.m. For more information on both meets, including heat sheets, live results and more, click here.