👟 Zach Bradford's School Record Earns Big 12 Athlete of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After jumping the KU indoor school record in the pole vault at the Tom Botts Invitational on Saturday, Kansas sophomore Zach Bradford has been named the Big 12 Athlete of the Week, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Bradford’s clearance of 5.81m (19-0.75 ft.) broke his own KU indoor school record of 5.80m (19-0.25 ft.) set at last year’s Tyson Invitational on February 25, 2020, while he becomes the No. 9 performer in NCAA indoor history with his clearance. Due to weather, the event was contested indoors.

The Big 12 Athlete of the Week honor marks Bradford’s second of his career, including the first by a Jayhawk since February 12, 2020, when he last won it.

Bradford began his record-setting day at 5.51m (18-1 ft.). Despite missing on his first attempt, Bradford bounced back and cleared the height on his second attempt. After clearing 5.61m (18-4.75 ft.), Bradford would also get over 5.71m (18-8.75 ft.) on his second attempt.

Seeking the school record at 5.81m (19-0.75 ft.), Bradford missed on his first two attempts, before clearing on his third and final attempt.

Bradford’s clearance is the second best in the NCAA indoors this season, while his jump would be the best this season if contested outdoors. Bradford also ranks ninth in the world indoors during this calendar year.

The Jayhawks will be back in action this weekend when they travel to the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco, Texas and the Sooner Invitational in Norman, Oklahoma on April 16-17.