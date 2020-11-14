🏀 Zach Clemence Signs with Kansas Men’s Basketball

"Zach is a 6-foot-10 youngster that can really shoot the ball. We haven’t had anybody here like Zach that is truly a four that can maybe be the best shooter in a game. He’s having a great high school career at Sunrise Christian. He’s from San Antonio originally and is very well drilled. I anticipate him coming in and being able to play multiple positions on the perimeter and if we decide to go really small he would be a nightmare-type matchup for five men. He’s got a chance to be an impact player that we will be counting on for sure."

Kansas head coach Bill Self