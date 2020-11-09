🏀 Kansas Adds Washburn to 2020-21 Schedule

Schedule in PDF

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Washburn on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The additional game brings KU to 27 scheduled contests for the 2020-21 season.

Washburn is coached by former KU guard and staff member Brett Ballard, who begins his fourth season at the helm of the Ichabods and has compiled a 62-31 record at WU. Last season Washburn went 16-13 and finished tied for fifth with Northeastern State in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) with an 11-8 league record.

Ballard played at KU in 2000-01 and 2001-02. The 2001-02 team is the only team in Big 12 history to go undefeated in conference play at 16-0.

Ballard was on Bill Self’s staff at KU for seven years (2003-10) and was Director of Basketball Operations for the final two seasons of that stint with the Jayhawks.

Kansas leads the overall series with Washburn, 38-3, which includes an 8-0 record in exhibition play dating back to 2004. The last time the two teams met in a non-exhibition contest was Nov. 15, 2007, a KU 92-60 win in Allen Fieldhouse.

The series dates back to 1906 and Kansas won the first six meetings. Washburn’s three wins came in 1913, 1928 and 1944 with all three victories in Topeka. Since 1944, Kansas has won 13 straight against Washburn, which includes eight exhibition battles.

No. 6 Kansas opens the 2020-21 season against No. 1 Gonzaga on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, at the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers, Florida. KU will conclude the event by playing Saint Joseph’s the following day.